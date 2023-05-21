May 23, 24 declared restricted holidays

Chandigarh, May 20
The Haryana Government has clarified that May 23 (Tuesday) and May 24 (Wednesday) will be observed as restricted holidays (RH) in all government departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the state on account of Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day and Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy