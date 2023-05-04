Mayor: Ensure upkeep of parks in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 3

Mayor of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) Madan Chauhan today inspected Veer Savarkar Golden Jubilee Park at ward number 16 in Indira Garden Colony here.

He along with MCYJ officials examined every arrangement made in the park closely. Later, he instructed the officials to get repair works done in the park on priority.

The Mayor said built at a cost of about Rs 2.25 crore, the park had beautiful footpaths for walking, open gym for exercise, canopies for visitors to sit and swings for children.

“The work is being done to make all parks falling under the MCYJ area beautiful and better. All facilities, including benches, footpaths and canopies, etc, are being provided in each park,” he said.

The Mayor further said most of the parks in the corporation area were developed. “There are over 100 small and big parks in the MCYJ area. The beautification work of 46 parks has been given to different associations. They are given Rs 5 per sq m as maintenance charge. On the other hand, about 60 parks are being looked after directly by the MCYJ,” he added.