Mayor for strict action against contractors not meeting deadline

Yamunanagar, February 15
The Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), Madan Chauhan, has asked officials to take strict action against contractors and agencies, which do not meet the deadline of construction work.
He gave this instruction to officials at a meeting of the engineering and sanitation branches of the MCYJ here on Tuesday.
The meeting was held to take stock of the sanitation and development works being done in the area falling under the civic body’s jurisdiction.
“I asked officials of the MCYJ to take strict action against contractors and agencies, if they fail to complete development works within the stipulated period. I further asked them to issue notices, impose penalty and blacklist contractors, who are negligent in carrying out development works,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.
He said in yesterday’s meeting, discussions were held on the ongoing development works in Ward No. 1 to 7. In the meeting, Mayor first took ward-wise detailed information about ongoing works from officials of the engineering branch.
Apart from this, he also sought information from sanitary inspector Amit Kamboj about sanitation, door-to-door lifting of garbage, cleaning of drains and other works being done in zone-1 of the MCYJ.
Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Sharma and BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, who attended the meeting, also asked officials to keep a check on quality.
