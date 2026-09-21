Mayor inspects Rs 52.87-cr auditorium, open-air theatre project in Jagadhri

Mayor Suman Bahmani on Sunday inspected the construction of the city’s dream project — an open-air theatre and auditorium — near Sector 17 in Guru Arjun Nagar, Jagadhri. The project is scheduled for completion by March 20, 2027.

During the inspection, the Mayor reviewed the progress of the project, the quality of construction and the facilities being developed at the site. She directed officials to ensure that there was no compromise on the quality of the construction work and that the project was completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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According to information, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), is constructing the open-air theatre and auditorium under the DIVYA Nagar Yojana. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 52.87 crore, with the MC and the state government contributing 50 per cent each.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini laid the foundation stone for the project via videoconferencing from Panchkula on August 13, 2024. Later, on December 2, 2024, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana performed the groundbreaking ceremony, marking the commencement of construction.

The project will provide city residents with modern facilities for cultural, social and other events. According to the plan, the open-air theatre will feature an open-air stage and seating for around 500 people. The auditorium will have a stage for indoor events and seating for approximately 1,000 people. VIP rooms, conference rooms and other amenities will also be provided.

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After completion of the project, the MC office, currently located at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, is planned to be relocated to the complex. The new MC office building, to be constructed opposite the DC Camp Office, is expected to take three years to complete. Until then, the MC office will operate from the open-air theatre and auditorium complex.

On the occasion, Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Vikas Dhiman, Assistant Engineer Surender Dahiya, Municipal Councillors Priyank Sharma and Ankit Goyal, and other officials and employees were also present.