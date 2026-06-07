Ahead of the rainy season, Sonepat Mayor Rajiv Jain on Sunday visited sewage disposal sites across the city to ensure the removal of silt and sludge and review the condition of motors and generators.

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Jain directed officials to repair faulty motors at the earliest to prevent repeated burnouts. During the inspection, he found that a motor near Drain No 6 was not operational and the generator there lacked a battery. He also found the main stormwater drain pipe near Shani Temple was blocked.

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The Mayor observed that the line had not been cleaned since it was laid and instructed officials to carry out immediate cleaning. Work to remove silt from the disposal tank near Khatu Shyam Temple has already begun.

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At the disposal site in Sector 23, he said generator arrangements were essential in view of possible power cuts during the rainy season. He also directed officials to keep two additional motors in reserve to ensure the drainage system continues functioning in case of motor failures.

At the disposal site on Old DC Road, around five to six feet of silt has accumulated in the tank. The tank will also be cleaned, he said.

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Jain said several pump sets are being installed at different locations to tackle waterlogging. Additional pump sets will be kept in reserve so that water can be drained immediately from flooded areas.

“If water takes two to three hours to recede during heavy rain, it is normal. However, if it takes longer, immediate arrangements will be made for its removal,” he said.