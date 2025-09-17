Mayor inspects waterlogged areas in Hisar, assures speedy measures

With a number of residential areas experiencing inundation and sewer overflow issues after rains, Hisar Mayor Praveen Popli conducted an inspection of the affected areas along with officials from the Public Health Engineering Department on Tuesday.

Issuing directions to the officials to resolve the problems at the earliest, the Mayor assured the people that a permanent solution would be found on the issue soon.

The inspection by the team led by the Mayor started at Talaki Gate, where residents informed the Mayor that during rains, water accumulated on the road and the sewage overflowed behind the bus stand. In the Sevak Sabha Hospital area, the residents complained of sewerage blockage and overflow, and alleged that sewage water was mixing with the drinking water supply.

Officials from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) pointed out that an electric pole installed over the sewer line was causing the blockage. The Mayor directed the power officials to immediately relocate the pole.

The inspection team visited the Gurdwara Road, thePadav area, Jalebi Chowk, Old Vegetable Market, Old Sainian Mohalla, and Mahavir Colony’s 44-Foot Road, where the residents raised similar complaints regarding waterlogging and sewer overflow.

The Mayor said the officials concerned had been told to swing into action immediately for timely solutions at each location. At Jyotiba Phule Chowk in Mahavir Colony, the residents raised the overflow issue that had persisted for the last three years.

The officials concerned said a permanent solution would be implemented under the AMRUT-2 scheme, with pipeline installation work scheduled to begin in October. The officials said temporary cleaning measures would be carried out for immediate relief.

On the road from Old Vegetable Market to Multani Chowk, the sewerage blockage was attributed to local dairy farms and washing stations.

The Mayor directed the officials to issue notices to these establishments and warm them against releasing waste and cow dung into the sewerage. He said FIRs would be registered against the violators if these warnings were ignored.