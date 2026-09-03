Mayor lays stone for Rs 82.68-lakh development works in Yamunanagar

Mayor Suman Bahamani on Thursday laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 82.68 lakh in Ward-18 of Yamunanagar. During the stone-laying ceremony, she announced that streetlights and tricolour lights would be installed from Mandeber village to National Highway-344, and in Bhoot Majra village at a cost of Rs 60.14 lakh. She said that installation of lights would provide better lighting during night time to commuters and help beautify the streets.

“In the newly regularised Majri Colony in the Farkpur area, various streets will be constructed and stormwater lines will be laid at a cost of Rs 22.54 lakh. In Majri Colony, roads will be constructed. Stormwater lines will also be laid to drain rainwater,” said the Mayor.

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She said the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MCYJ) was working to strengthen basic amenities in every ward. She further said that officials had been instructed to regularly monitor construction projects to ensure quality and negligence in development works would not be tolerated.

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Ujjwal Thakur, Ward-18 councillor, said the development works necessary for the ward were being carried out on a priority basis by the MC. Expressing his gratitude to the Mayor and MCYJ officials, he said the works would provide relief to the residents of the area.

Assistant Engineer Rajesh Sharma, JE Arvind Kumar, nominated councillor Usha Rani, Sandeep Baliyan and BJP district general secretary Ashok Sharma were present on the occasion.