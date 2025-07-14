Mazar damaged in Tauru before 'jalabhishek yatra'

A mazar was damaged by unidentified miscreants before the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Tauru town in Haryana’s Nuh district late last night.

After the incident, a large number of police forces have been deployed at the mazar, located in Sainipura mohalla in Tauru.

“Necessary action is being taken by the administration in connection to the damage caused to by some miscreants in Tauru. It will be ensured that the Jalabhishek Yatra is organised in a peaceful and harmonious environment in the district,” said Nuh DC Vishram Kumar Meena.

The DC added that all SDMs have been instructed to make all necessary arrangements in their areas. Apart from this, duty magistrates and police officers have been deployed at all places. The people are reaching temples to perform Jalabhishek and worship.

“SDM Tauru Jitendra Garg and DSP Devendra Singh have inspected and talked to all sections in Tauru over mazar damage. There is an atmosphere of peace in all areas. The general public is appealed to trust only the official information,” said DC Meena.

A senior police officer said that the devotees are reaching the temples and the yatra will be started from Nalheshwar temple, Nalhar, in Nuh district.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque were killed in the clashes that erupted when a mob attacked the yatra in Nuh on July 31, 2023. After this, the district administration and police are making all efforts to prevent a similar situation.