MBBS exam scam: 30 students to face handwriting test on May 16

In a crucial step forward in the ongoing MBBS exam scam probe, 30 students from a private medical college have been asked to submit handwriting specimens for forensic examination to determine the authenticity of their exam answer sheets.

Forensic experts will visit Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), on May 16 to collect the handwriting samples. The development follows denials by most of the students during personal hearings held in March, where they refuted any involvement in the alleged tampering of their answer sheets.

“The experts will provide blank sheets to the students and instruct them to write specific content that matches what was originally written in their answer sheets. These newly written sheets will then be compared with the disputed answer sheets for verification,” said a UHSR official.

Advertisement

Of the 30 students involved, 24 were already named in the FIR registered in February, alongside 17 UHSR officials. Currently, three of those officials are lodged in jail. The case involves smuggling out answer sheets from the university, allowing students to reattempt them before clandestine resubmission to unfairly secure passing marks.

“Some students admitted during the March hearings that their answer sheets were indeed tampered with, but they denied any personal role in the manipulation. They pointed to discrepancies such as different handwriting in parts of their answer sheets,” the official added.

Advertisement

Confirming the move, Dr SK Singhal, Director, PGIMS Rohtak, said, “All 30 students and their college authorities have been informed about the handwriting specimen collection on May 16. Consent for forensic testing was obtained from each student earlier.”

He further said, “Forensic experts were recently hired to examine the answer sheets after multiple students denied tampering. The handwriting analysis report is expected within two weeks. Action will be taken based on the findings of this report.”