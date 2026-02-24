MBBS graduate from Hisar held in Rs 209-cr J&K fraud

A youth from Hisar, identified as Ekant Yogdutt alias Morphine, arrested by the J&K Police in connection with a massive online investment fraud in Ganderbal district, is suspected to be the mastermind behind a scam allegedly worth Rs 209 crore.

Advertisement

Yogdutt, a resident of Balsamand village in Hisar district, had completed his MBBS from the Philippines a couple of years ago, according to local sources. He was arrested at the IGI Airport on February 10 upon his return from China.

Advertisement

Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said, “We had no information about the arrest of the person from Balsamand village of Hisar.”

Advertisement

News of his arrest spread quickly in the village after he was described as the alleged mastermind of the scam by police in Ganderbal.

According to reports, the racket headed by Dr Yogdutt lured investors through online platforms on the pretext of offering high returns. The fraud is stated to have primarily targeted people in various districts of J&K.

Advertisement

Sources said investigators have so far identified 835 bank accounts allegedly linked to the racket. They further alleged he had collected Aadhaar and PAN card details from some youth in the village on the promise of providing job opportunities. However, it remains unclear how those documents were used.