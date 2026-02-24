DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / MBBS graduate from Hisar held in Rs 209-cr J&K fraud

MBBS graduate from Hisar held in Rs 209-cr J&K fraud

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Hisar, Updated At : 03:10 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A youth from Hisar, identified as Ekant Yogdutt alias Morphine, arrested by the J&K Police in connection with a massive online investment fraud in Ganderbal district, is suspected to be the mastermind behind a scam allegedly worth Rs 209 crore.

Advertisement

Yogdutt, a resident of Balsamand village in Hisar district, had completed his MBBS from the Philippines a couple of years ago, according to local sources. He was arrested at the IGI Airport on February 10 upon his return from China.

Advertisement

Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said, “We had no information about the arrest of the person from Balsamand village of Hisar.”

Advertisement

News of his arrest spread quickly in the village after he was described as the alleged mastermind of the scam by police in Ganderbal.

According to reports, the racket headed by Dr Yogdutt lured investors through online platforms on the pretext of offering high returns. The fraud is stated to have primarily targeted people in various districts of J&K.

Advertisement

Sources said investigators have so far identified 835 bank accounts allegedly linked to the racket. They further alleged he had collected Aadhaar and PAN card details from some youth in the village on the promise of providing job opportunities. However, it remains unclear how those documents were used.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts