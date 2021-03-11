Karnal-based MBBS pupil dies in Odisha hostel

Karnal, April 24
Nishant Kumar (18), a Karnal-based first-year MBBS student in Odisha’s Bolangir, died after allegedly falling off the roof of a hostel on Friday.
Before cremation, his kin staged a protest and demanded a fair inquiry into the incident from the Odisha police.
They alleged that Nishant was subjected to ragging due to which he took the step.
As per the family members, Nishant went to the medical college around 10 days ago.
Mukesh Kumar, DSP (headquarters), assured the family of fair investigation into the matter. —
