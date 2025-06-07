DT
Home / Haryana / MBBS-qualified doctor posing as cardiologist performs over 50 surgeries at Faridabad hospital

MBBS-qualified doctor posing as cardiologist performs over 50 surgeries at Faridabad hospital

Advocate and social activist Sanjay Gupta also filed a complaint against the accused alleging that he had obtained additional qualifications using forged documents
PTI
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:13 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
An MBBS-qualified doctor allegedly posed as a cardiologist and performed more than 50 heart surgeries in over eight months at a government hospital here using the registration number of a practising cardiologist, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light when a patient approached the real doctor, prompting an inquiry. Despite having an MBBS degree, Dr Pankaj Mohan Sharma was not authorised to carry out critical cardiac procedures, police said, adding that several patients developed complications and some even died.

An FIR has been registered against the management of the heart care centre in Badshah Khan Civil Hospital at the Faridabad NIT police station and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

According to police, Sharma was hired by Mediterina Hospital, which runs the heart centre at the civil hospital under a public-private partnership, in July last year.

He allegedly impersonated cardiologist Dr Pankaj Mohan by using his registration number (2456) instead of his own MBBS registration number (28482). Sharma’s prescriptions also carried a forged stamp identifying him as a cardiologist with a DNB (Cardiology) degree, they said.

On April 11, advocate and social activist Sanjay Gupta also filed a complaint against the accused alleging that he had obtained additional qualifications using forged documents.

Police said Sharma served at the centre from July 2024 to February 2025. When questions were raised about his credentials, he stopped reporting to duty.

Dr Pankaj Mohan subsequently filed a complaint with the Indian Medical Association and sent a legal notice to Sharma, they added.

Hospital officials have not disclosed the total number of patients treated or operated upon by Sharma, but relatives of some patients who died after his treatment have raised concerns.

Raja Ram, a resident of Palwal district, alleged that his father died a day after undergoing stent implantation by Sharma on January 10.

When contacted Chief Medical Officer Dr Jayant Ahuja declined to comment. Heart centre chairman Dr Pratap Kumar said Sharma failed to produce valid documents when asked, following which his services were terminated.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway and action will be taken as per the law.

