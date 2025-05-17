DT
PT
MBBS scam: Forensic experts collect handwriting samples of 30 students

MBBS scam: Forensic experts collect handwriting samples of 30 students

200 answer sheets also sent for forensic investigation
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
One of the answer sheets of the MBBS exam that were tampered with. Tribune photo
As part of the ongoing investigation into the MBBS exam scam at Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), a team of forensic experts on Friday collected handwriting samples from 30 MBBS students of a private medical college. The process was conducted at the office of the Director at Pt BD Sharma PGIMS here.

Meanwhile, the district police have also sent around 200 answer sheets to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Sunaria village here for detailed forensic examination.

The primary objective of the forensic probe is to determine whether the handwriting on all answer sheets of individual students is consistent, and whether erasable ink was used to attempt the answers.

"This step is part of the broader investigation into the exam scam, which allegedly involved answer sheets being smuggled out of the university's secrecy branch and rewritten to fraudulently help students secure passing marks," said an official.

All 30 students from a private medical college in a neighbouring district were summoned to the PGIMS, where they were called in one by one to provide handwriting samples.

“The students were asked to write specific content on blank answer sheets. The process took several hours. The forensic team collected all the samples, which are expected to be analysed and reported within two weeks,” the official added.

The official further said this action followed the students’ earlier denials of any tampering with their answer sheets during disciplinary committee hearings held in March.

As many as 24 out of 30 students, alongside 17 university employees, have been named as accused in the case registered in connection with the MBBS exam scam that was first exposed by The Tribune in February.

Prof SK Singhal, Director, PGIMS, confirmed that all 30 students appeared before the forensic team today and submitted handwriting samples for further investigation.

Speaking to The Tribune, DSP Dalip Singh, who is heading the investigation, said the university had initially provided the answer sheets of over 20 students for forensic scrutiny.

“All these answer sheets need to undergo forensic testing to confirm whether they were tampered with or not. Hence, they have been sent to the RFSL and the report is currently awaited,” he added.

