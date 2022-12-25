MBBS students call off 54-day stir

Rohtak, December 24
A day after launching fast unto death, the MBBS students protesting against the Haryana Government’s bond policy ended their 54-day-long agitation on Saturday.
The protesting students called off the stir in the presence of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Anita Saxena, Registrar Dr HK Aggarwal, Rohtak PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab, Dean Dr KS Laller and public relations officer Dr Varun Arora.
The decision to end the agitation was taken in the wake of the issuance of a revised notification regarding the bond policy by the state government and agreement on their other demands. The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the PGIMS expressed satisfaction on the amicable settlement of the matter.
