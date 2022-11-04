MBBS students continue stir, say govt's announcement an eyewash

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 3

MBBS students of the Rohtak PGIMS continued their protest demonstration against the bond policy of the state government at the institute on Thursday. They said the announcement made by the Chief Minister regarding the bond fee was just an eyewash. The students are protesting against the imposition of the bond fee of Rs 36 lakh imposed by the government for the MBBS course. In the wake of the protest demonstrations by the students of government medical colleges across the state, the authorities announced on Wednesday that the students would not have to pay the amount of Rs 10 lakh at the time of their admission to the course.

However, as per the said announcement, the students are supposed to sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the said amount with the college and the bank. The protesting students stated that no effective relief had been given to the students by the government as the option for taking loan from the bank was there earlier as well.

“It will make no differenc whether the students have to pay the bond fee at the time of admission or take a loan from a bank and pay it later with a substantial interest. In any case, the students and their parents will have to bear the financial burden,” said the protesting students.