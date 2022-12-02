MBBS students hold symbolic protest in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 1

Even though the state government has made several changes, including reducing the bond time from seven to five years, reducing the amount from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, and 10 per cent relaxation to girls, to its bond policy, MBBS students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) continued their protest here today.

As a symbolic protest, students and doctors pooled in money for ‘raising funds’.

“The government needs money, not doctors. So, it has brought this bond policy. We have been protesting the bond policy for the past around one month, but the government is adamant on not withdrawing it,” said a protesting student.

“We demand a complete rollback of this policy. The government has reduced the bond amount from Rs 40 lakh to 30 lakh and tenure from seven to five years, which is not sufficient. We will continue our protest,” said another student.