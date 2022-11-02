MBBS students protest against bond policy

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 1

On the second day of their protest against Rs 10 lakh annual bond, students pursuing the MBBS course at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) on Tuesday took out a march and demanded that the government withdraw the bond policy. On Monday, they held a signature campaign.

Protesting students started their march to the college, which ended at Ambedkar Chowk, adjacent to the medical institution.

The students alleged that the bond policy would be effected from the current academic year and continue till the completion of the MBBS degree of four-and-a-half-year.

One of the students said, “An annual bond of Rs 10 lakh must be signed by students pursuing MBBS course in government medical colleges. This bond will be a prerequisite for getting a government job.”

Rohtak: MBBS students of the PGIMS here today took out a protest march on campus against the hefty bond fee slapped by the state authorities for the MBBS course in government medical colleges.

Demanding withdrawal of the bond policy, they threatened to continue the agitation until the demand was met. The protesters gathered on campus wearing black badges on their shoulders to register their protest against the policy. Thereafter, they proceeded towards Medical Turn for the march.

“The bond policy is nothing but a move to thwart students of humble background from pursuing the MBBS course. It is totally unjustified therefore, we have launched a campaign against it,” said one of the protesters.