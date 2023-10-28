MC Assistant Engineer suspended

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 27

An Assistant Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has been suspended allegedly for dereliction of duty.

As per an order issued by Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary of Urban Local Bodies Department, Varun Sharma, Assistant Engineer of MCYJ, had been suspended on October 26.

According to information, Haryana Forest and Education Minister, Kanwar Pal Gujjar was receiving complaints against the Assistant Engineer from the public and contractors of the MCYJ, regarding dereliction in duty.

The minister asked the authorities of the Urban Local Bodies Department to take action against the said Assistant Engineer.

According to the order, during the suspension, his headquarters is fixed at the Municipal Corporation, Hisar.

