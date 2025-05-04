MC begins drive to help birds with food, water

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (YJMC), in collaboration with the district administration, has launched a ‘Dana-Paani’ drive to provide relief to birds and animals amid the ongoing heatwave.

The drive was inaugurated at Nehru Park, Yamunanagar, where officials placed bowls filled with grains and water for birds. Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora formally launched the initiative, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, Mayor Suman Bahamani, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar, Jagadhri SDM Sonu Ram, former Mayor Madan Chauhan and other dignitaries.

The officials appealed to the public to participate by placing bowls of grains and water in their rooftops, balconies, courtyards and outdoor spaces. To encourage wider involvement, earthen pots and bowls for feeding and watering birds were distributed among public representatives and local residents.

Various social organisations of the district also took part in the campaign and received bowls and grains as part of the initiative.

MLA Arora said, “It is our humane responsibility to make arrangements for grains and water for animals and birds during summer.” Calling the campaign a reflection of Indian culture, he added, “This is not just a social effort but also an example of compassion and sensitivity.”

He said the purpose of the drive was to spread awareness and encourage the general public to consistently provide food and clean water for birds. “Under the drive, people have been appealed to keep clean water in small earthen or steel pots,” he added.