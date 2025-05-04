DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / MC begins drive to help birds with food, water

MC begins drive to help birds with food, water

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (YJMC), in collaboration with the district administration, has launched a ‘Dana-Paani’ drive to provide relief to birds and animals amid the ongoing heatwave. The drive was inaugurated at Nehru Park, Yamunanagar, where officials placed bowls filled...
article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:05 AM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
YJMC officials distribute earthen pots to residents.
Advertisement

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (YJMC), in collaboration with the district administration, has launched a ‘Dana-Paani’ drive to provide relief to birds and animals amid the ongoing heatwave.

The drive was inaugurated at Nehru Park, Yamunanagar, where officials placed bowls filled with grains and water for birds. Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora formally launched the initiative, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, Mayor Suman Bahamani, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar, Jagadhri SDM Sonu Ram, former Mayor Madan Chauhan and other dignitaries.

The officials appealed to the public to participate by placing bowls of grains and water in their rooftops, balconies, courtyards and outdoor spaces. To encourage wider involvement, earthen pots and bowls for feeding and watering birds were distributed among public representatives and local residents.

Advertisement

Various social organisations of the district also took part in the campaign and received bowls and grains as part of the initiative.

MLA Arora said, “It is our humane responsibility to make arrangements for grains and water for animals and birds during summer.” Calling the campaign a reflection of Indian culture, he added, “This is not just a social effort but also an example of compassion and sensitivity.”

Advertisement

He said the purpose of the drive was to spread awareness and encourage the general public to consistently provide food and clean water for birds. “Under the drive, people have been appealed to keep clean water in small earthen or steel pots,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper