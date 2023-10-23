 MC blames Health Dept for dengue outbreak in Hisar : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • MC blames Health Dept for dengue outbreak in Hisar

MC blames Health Dept for dengue outbreak in Hisar

MC blames Health Dept for dengue outbreak in Hisar


Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 22

The municipal corporation has expressed concern over the poor sanitation conditions and rising number of dengue cases in several parts of the town, and blamed the Health Department for its "inability" to counter these civic problems.

In a meeting chaired by MC Chairperson Gautam Sardana and attended by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, MC members criticised Health Department officials, alleging that the town is reeling under a dengue wave owing to laxity on the part of the health officials in combating the disease.

An MC source revealed that the members also discussed sanitation-related issues contributing to the increase in the number of dengue cases in the town. Many members also complained about the under-reporting of dengue cases in Hisar, which is indicated by the fact that a large number of patients are already admitted in the Civil Hospital and other private hospitals.

MC member Jagmohan Mittal said dengue had reached “epidemic proportions" in the town. “The prevailing situation has exposed the laxity of the local health authorities. There are a large of number of dengue patients in the town, but it seems that the Health Department does not have an accurate system to record the extent to which the disease has spread. Besides, fogging and other measures, needed to combat the disease, are also not being carried out,” he said.

However, an official of the Health Department maintained that their teams have been visiting the affected localities and have served challans to around 7,000 violators for negligence in maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. He said lack of cleanliness results in the proliferation of dengue larvae in stagnant water.

A local resident confirmed that the authorities concerned have failed to conduct efficient checking of stagnant water in the open areas, which have turned into breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Satish Kumar, another resident, said tanks of fountains installed in Hisar’s Town Park have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “I have noticed larvae and mosquitoes in fountain tanks,” he said.

MC members also highlighted poor sanitation conditions in the auto market, Mill Gate area, 12 quarters, Shyam Lal Dhani, Bharat Nagar and Mahavir Colony, among other areas. MC Chairperson Sardana said sanitation workers would be deployed in these areas, and also directed health officials to intensify fogging.

412 cases detected so far

  • 15 positive dengue cases were detected in Hisar on Friday
  • 412 cases have been detected in this season so far
  • 389 patients have recovered from the disease
  • 2,950 samples of suspected dengue cases taken till now

#dengue #Hisar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Continuous interference in our affairs': EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

2
World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

3
Punjab

High Court issues contempt notice to senior Defence Ministry officers, Army HQs for non-compliance of AFT orders on pension

4
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

5
World

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

6
Entertainment

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

7
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

8
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

9
Sports

ICC World Cup: India bowl out New Zealand for 273; Shami takes fifer

10
India

China ramped up troop presence, infrastructure along LAC in 2022: Pentagon report

Don't Miss

View All
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Punjab

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Top News

DIPLOMATIC ROW : Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...

India-US 2+2 meet in November

India-US 2+2 meet in November

Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...

Women pilots likely for manned mission in future, says ISRO

Women pilots likely for manned mission in future, says ISRO

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone

India surge to top

ICC World Cup: With victory over New Zealand, India surge to top of points table


Cities

View All

Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

Road repairs near Durgiana temple affect vehicular traffic

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as city BJP president

Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Libraries still relevant in digital age, courtesy govt job aspirants

Two more arrested in Rs 50 lakh robbery case

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Fire breaks out at 3-storey building

After months, Doaba’s last breach plugged

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground