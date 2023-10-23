MC blames Health Dept for dengue outbreak in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 22

The municipal corporation has expressed concern over the poor sanitation conditions and rising number of dengue cases in several parts of the town, and blamed the Health Department for its "inability" to counter these civic problems.

In a meeting chaired by MC Chairperson Gautam Sardana and attended by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, MC members criticised Health Department officials, alleging that the town is reeling under a dengue wave owing to laxity on the part of the health officials in combating the disease.

An MC source revealed that the members also discussed sanitation-related issues contributing to the increase in the number of dengue cases in the town. Many members also complained about the under-reporting of dengue cases in Hisar, which is indicated by the fact that a large number of patients are already admitted in the Civil Hospital and other private hospitals.

MC member Jagmohan Mittal said dengue had reached “epidemic proportions" in the town. “The prevailing situation has exposed the laxity of the local health authorities. There are a large of number of dengue patients in the town, but it seems that the Health Department does not have an accurate system to record the extent to which the disease has spread. Besides, fogging and other measures, needed to combat the disease, are also not being carried out,” he said.

However, an official of the Health Department maintained that their teams have been visiting the affected localities and have served challans to around 7,000 violators for negligence in maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. He said lack of cleanliness results in the proliferation of dengue larvae in stagnant water.

A local resident confirmed that the authorities concerned have failed to conduct efficient checking of stagnant water in the open areas, which have turned into breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Satish Kumar, another resident, said tanks of fountains installed in Hisar’s Town Park have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “I have noticed larvae and mosquitoes in fountain tanks,” he said.

MC members also highlighted poor sanitation conditions in the auto market, Mill Gate area, 12 quarters, Shyam Lal Dhani, Bharat Nagar and Mahavir Colony, among other areas. MC Chairperson Sardana said sanitation workers would be deployed in these areas, and also directed health officials to intensify fogging.

412 cases detected so far

15 positive dengue cases were detected in Hisar on Friday

412 cases have been detected in this season so far

389 patients have recovered from the disease

2,950 samples of suspected dengue cases taken till now

