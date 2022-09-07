MC Commissioner inspects cleanliness in Karnal city

Karnal, September 6
Karnal Municipal Commissioner (KMC) Ajay Tomar took a surprise inspection of the city to check the ground reality of cleanliness on Tuesday morning.
He travelled on a two-wheeler to take stock the functioning of field staff members in the city. Tomar, who assumed charge as the Commissioner recently, interacted with sanitation workers and directed them to ensure cleanliness in the city. He asked them to follow all safety measures such as wearing gloves and masks. During his visit, the Commissioner also checked the attendance registers of the employees and found five employees absent.
He directed the sanitation officials to ensure lifting of garbage to maintain cleanliness. “We are committed to ensure cleanliness in the city. People should cooperate with us in this campaign,” said the Commissioner.
