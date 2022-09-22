Panipat MC Commissioner suspends 2 clerks

Panipat, september 21
A day ahead of the General House meeting of the MC, the Commissioner suspended two employees of the tax branch with immediate effect today.
They were reportedly showing a lethargic and inappropriate attitude towards work and public dealing in the branch.
The suspended employees, clerks Nitin Tyagi and Jaivir, have been shifted to the establishment branch.
The sources said that the two employees were allegedly involved in corrupt practices and had already been warned by the zonal taxation officer and the Additional Municipal Commissioner.
