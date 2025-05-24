MC cracks down on agencies over delay in development works

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has tightened noose around contractor agencies for delay in completing development works. The MC has decided not to extend the time period for the completion of development work allotted to any contractor agency. The civic body has also decided to blacklist contractor agencies which fail to complete works within the stipulated time limit.

Nine such projects, which have been delayed by contractor agencies, have been identified by the MC. Notices have been served on seven agencies and a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh upon them for delaying development works by the civic body.

As per sources, delay in completion of development work has become a routine in the Panipat MC. No work is completed within limited time period here.

The sources said it had become a routine for agencies to seek extension of time limit for the completion of works.

The agencies which failed to complete works include Big Brother Traders, Gurugram, (Delay in supplying iron bench); The Hannu Coop L&C Society (Delay in footpath repair and repair of decorative lights at Sanjay Park); Bansal Construction (Delay in completion of work at Azad Nagar Gali); Shekhar Construction (Delay in repair of Atal Park); Bansal Construction (Delay in completion of work at Mata Mandir Dharamshala); SN Construction (Delay in Housing Board Colony Gali repair); Bansal Construction (Delay in Community Centre construction); The Quality Cooperative Society (Delay in construction of Community Centre).

Dr Pankaj Yadav, MC Commissioner, said, “The contractor agencies did not complete development works in the set time limit. These agencies got the time period for the completion of works extended arbitrarily. The civic will not tolerate any delay in future.”