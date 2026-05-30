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Home / Haryana / MC cracks down on roadside encroachments in Yamunanagar

MC cracks down on roadside encroachments in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:32 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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A municipal corporation team removes encroachment from a road in Yamunanagar.
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Launching an anti-encroachment drive, a team from the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) removed temporary encroachments, signboards and goods displayed by shopkeepers along the roadside stretch from Maharana Pratap Chowk to Chandpur Bypass.

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During the drive, the MCYJ team confiscated materials spread across the road and warned shopkeepers of strict action if such materials were placed on the road again. The action was carried out by a team led by Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

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According to information, teams have been formed under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, with Chief Sanitation Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh heading operations in Zone-1 and CSI Vinod Beniwal leading the team in Zone-2. These teams are regularly conducting drives against banned single-use plastic items, encroachments, open littering and the burning of garbage.

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Under the guidance of CSI Vinod Beniwal in Zone-2, a team led by Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma reached Maharana Pratap Chowk and removed encroachments along the bypass road leading to Chandpur Bypass on Thursday. Seeing the action, several shopkeepers voluntarily removed their goods and stored them inside their shops. The team also removed illegal signboards, hoardings and shop items from the roadside and loaded them into an MCYJ vehicle.

Sharma said that the bypass road was one of the busiest roads in Yamunanagar, with heavy vehicular movement throughout the day. “Encroachments often lead to traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to motorists, pedestrians and other citizens. The MCYJ team has clearly warned shopkeepers that strict action will be taken if roadside encroachments are repeated,” Sharma said

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