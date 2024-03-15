MC demolishes 10 unauthorised constructions

Gurugram, March 14
In its ongoing drive against illegal colonies and unauthorised construction, the enforcement team of Zone-1 of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, today demolished 10 unauthorised structures.
The enforcement team comprising Assistant Engineer (Enforcement) Deepak Kumar, Junior Engineers Varun Vashishtha and Sachin Kumar reached the New Colony area with a JCB machine.
Many builders in the area had carried out unauthorised constructions in violation of the building bye-laws and rules. They had also sold properties. Apart from demolishing the unauthorised constructions, the MC teams sealed some properties.
Police personnel were deployed to deal with any kind of untoward situation or protest and maintain law and order. The MC Commissioner, Dr Narhari Singh Banger, said the civic body would not allow anybody to encroach upon the government land.
“I have directed the enforcement authorities to take action against unauthorised constructions and illegal encroachments in all four zones of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them