MC demolishes 10 unauthorised constructions

Gurugram, March 14

In its ongoing drive against illegal colonies and unauthorised construction, the enforcement team of Zone-1 of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, today demolished 10 unauthorised structures.

The enforcement team comprising Assistant Engineer (Enforcement) Deepak Kumar, Junior Engineers Varun Vashishtha and Sachin Kumar reached the New Colony area with a JCB machine.

Many builders in the area had carried out unauthorised constructions in violation of the building bye-laws and rules. They had also sold properties. Apart from demolishing the unauthorised constructions, the MC teams sealed some properties.

Police personnel were deployed to deal with any kind of untoward situation or protest and maintain law and order. The MC Commissioner, Dr Narhari Singh Banger, said the civic body would not allow anybody to encroach upon the government land.

“I have directed the enforcement authorities to take action against unauthorised constructions and illegal encroachments in all four zones of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram,” he added.

