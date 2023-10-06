MC drive to catch stray cattle courts controversy

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 5

The drive of the Municipal Corporation, Hisar, to catch stray cattle courted controversy after several residents alleged that the civic body workers took away their domestic cattle tied inside the enclosed spaces meant for keeping cattle.

The MC has caught nearly 245 head of cattle in four days.Upset over the action by the MC, the cattle owners protested against the authorities alleging that the cattle owned by them were being forcibly taken away from their possession.

Ram Kumar, a resident of Sunder Nagar, said the cattle owners were upset with the Nigam officials and have called for a meeting tomorrow to register their protest. He said that they had met the Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kamal Gupta, and also the MC Commissioner to urge the authorities to release the cattle which were taken away from their homes. He said the MC officials had refused to return the cattle to the owners stating that they were demanding a fine of Rs 11,000 per head of cattle.

An MC official said they had the record of the cattle and their owners. These owners left the cattle in the open and took them back home only at the time of milking them every day. “This is dangerous practice, in which 15 persons have died in the town due to mishaps caused by the cattle roaming freely on the roads in the past couple of years”, said the official.

