MC fails to acquire land for 5 of 8 proposed micro STPs

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 15

Unavailability of land has halted work on the project of setting up micro sewage treatment plants (STP) in the city. While the project to construct eight STPs was launched two years ago, work on only three of them is in progress.

The functional capacity of the STPs stands at around 15 per cent of the demand, which has resulted in choked drains and overflow of sewage in many parts of the city.

The work for the construction of STPs was given to the Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) at a budget of Rs 64 crore in 2021. These were to be later handed over to the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad.

However, according to sources, the civic body has not been able to acquire land for five STPs. The plants were to come up in Pyali Chowk, Golf Course Road, Sector-45, Sector-33, the NHPC Chowk, Town Park, Sihi village and Jharsaintly village.

All of these areas are today faced with severe choking of drains. A resident had died after falling into a sewer manhole on the Nangla road in the NIT zone of the city last month.

An MC official said the water treated from the STPs would be used for horticulture and other non-drinking purposes.

“While the capacity of the STPs ranges between 1 and 15 million litres per day (MLD), these would help in containing the problem of sewage overflow,” an official said.

The functional capacity of STPs in the city is around 65 MLD against the demand of 400 MLD. Around 85 per cent of untreated sewage is being released in open drains and the Yamuna, according to sources in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. The unsafe disposal has been a prime cause of pollution of the river and groundwater.

Sources said the work of upgrading the two existing STPs at Pratapgarh (100 MLD) and Mirzapur village (80 MLD) in the district which has been delayed by a year. The deadline has been extended to December 2023.

Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, Faridabad MC, said while the work order for upgrading the 45 MLD STP at Badshahpur village has been allotted to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), the upgraded STPs at Pratapgarh and Mirzapur are likely to be functional this year.

