Ambala MC fails to check stray cattle

Stray cattle can be seen all round in the main market of Sector 9 and other areas of Ambala City, which create a panic, especially among senior citizens, women and children. Sometimes, these cattle give hard time to bikers as they appear suddenly giving rise to accidents. The Municipal Corporation has miserably failed to do away with the menace. It is not taking the matter seriously, perhaps, waiting for some untoward incident. District Magistrate should take cognisance of the issue and set things right. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Cowdung a breeding ground for mosquitoes

Several dairy owners are throwing cowdung in open spaces in Yamunanagar. This problem is posing a health hazard to residents as the accumulated dung is serving as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Besides, the dairy owners flush cow dung into sewer lines, contributing to the problem of frequent choking of sewers and spread of diseases. The MC authorities should quickly solve this problem. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Act against dumping of waste material

Construction waste and building material have been dumped in front of plot numbers 2161 and 2165 in Sector 21 of Panchkula. While the MC is already in the process of clearing this open-ended stretch, such defiance seems to be the order of the day. Let the civic body identify the real culprits and make them realise their folly of vitiating the environment by taking action against them. It must also proactively consider installing CCTV cameras and putting up appropriate warning boards at all such waste building material dumping prone-sites across the city to rein in such violators. Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

