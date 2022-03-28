MC fails to curb dog menace in twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 27

The Municipal Corporation has failed to curb the stray dog menace in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

Dog-bite cases continue to rise. Besides, dogs chase motorists at times resulting in accidents.

Residents of the twin cities have demanded the MC authorities to launch an animal birth-control programme to tackle stray dog menace.

According to information, there are more than 20,000 stray dogs in the twin cities that keep roaming in streets of colonies throughout the day.

“The twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are reeling under the stray dog menace. In the absence of a sterilisation drive, the population of the stray dogs is on the rise as new puppies keep on adding to the count every day,” said Anil Kumar, a resident of Professor Colony, Yamunanagar.

“Children are the most affected due to this problem. They even hesitate to go outside their houses to play. Senior citizens also opt to stay inside their houses as they are afraid of the attacks by the canines,” said Anil Kumar.

Amar Nath of Saraswati Colony, Jagadhri, said there was an unprecedented increase in the number of stray dogs here in the past several years.

He said packs of stray dogs could be easily seen in streets of any colony, posing direct threat to the public, especially children and senior citizens.

“Several areas have been the regular joints of stray dogs. Packs of stray dogs are a regular sight in Basant Nagar Colony, Saraswati Colony, Lal Dwara area, Veer Nagar, sectors of HUDA and a number of other colonies of the twin cities,” said Amar Nath.

Naveen Kumar of ITI area said stray dogs chasing motorists was a common sight in most of the colonies.He said one day he fell down and sustained injuries, when a pack of stray dogs started chasing his motorcycle.

He further said if someone tried to chase these out of the streets, they became violent and attacked.

As per available information, on an average, 10 cases of dog bites are reported monthly only in Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar. However, there is no data available on dog bites cases reported in private hospitals.

Anil Nain, Chief Sanitary Inspector, MCYJ, said they were working to solve the problem of dogs menace in the twin cities.

“We will soon take steps to control population of stray dogs by a sterilising these,” said Anil Nain, Chief Sanitary Inspector.

Residents want the MC authorities to launch an animal birth-control programme. Tribune photo