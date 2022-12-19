MC fails to shift dairies from residential areas in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 18

Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has failed to shift all dairies to dairy complexes from residential areas of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. These dairies are posing a health hazard to residents of surrounding areas as dung and urine remain accumulated on dairy premises which mean more flies and mosquitoes in those areas.





Either shift or surrender plots Several people have taken plots in dairy complexes, but they have not shifted their dairies there. We are identifying such people. We will ask them to either shift their diaries there or surrender their plots to the MCYJ. Madan Chauhan, Mayor

The residents of those areas demanded that the MCYJ should take some concrete steps to shift these dairies to the designated place. Manga Ram of Yamunanagar said that the presence of dairies in the residential areas was posing a health hazard to the residents of those areas as the accumulated dung inside the dairies served as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.

“There are three to four dairies in our area and we are living in hell-like conditions because of the presence of those dairies,” said Manga Ram. He further said most of the dairy owners flushed animal secretions such as cow dung into sewer lines contributing to the problem of frequent chocking of sewers and spread of diseases.

According to information, four dairy complexes (one each in Kail, Darwa, Raipur and Aurangabad villages) situated on the outskirts of the twin cities are spread over about 50 acres.

