MC felicitates sanitation workers in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 1

With an aim to encourage sanitation workers to strive for better standards of cleanliness, Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) felicitated them by organising “Swachhata Chaupal” event at the open-air theatre in Atal Park here.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), Arun Bhargava, Senior Deputy Mayor Rajesh Aghi, councillors Megha Bhandari, Mukesh Arora and Vir Vikram Kumar, honoured the workers at the event. A question-answer session on the themes of garbage management and Swachh Bharat Mission was organised. A discussion on ways to make the city cleaner was also held.

DMC Bhargava exhorted the workers to dedicatedly work to allow Karnal to achieve a place among top 10 cities in Swachh Survekshan 2023. Ravita, Biro, Sambita, Anu, Aman, Vikas, Jony, Jitender, Sunil, Naresh, Rajesh, Rakesh, Sunil, Sonu and Amar were honoured in the road-sweeping category; Santosh, Shimla, Sanjha Ram, Ram Kumar, Rajesh, Geeta, Ajmer, Seema, Sunny, Rajan, Mahindro, Vikram, Reena, Karambir, Raman, Deepak, and others were felicitated in the block-sweeping category.