MC graft case: Chief Secy directs VB to probe payment of Rs 31cr

Faridabad, February 10
The state government has asked the Vigilance Bureau to investigate payments to the tune of Rs 31 crore released to a contractor who is under probe in the Rs 200-crore scam of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF).
Multi-crore SCAM
A fire in the record room of the MCF after 12 days of making the Rs 31-crore payment indicates a bigger scam. The case should be transferred to the CBI or the ED, and recovery of the money should be the prime focus of the probing agencies. Neeraj Sharma, NIT MLA
In a letter dated February 8, the Haryana Chief Secretary directed the Director General of the state Vigilance Bureau (VB) to include the record pertaining to the payment of Rs 31 crore made to Satbir, the contractor who is a main accused in the scam, up to August 31, 2020, during the ongoing inquiry related to the MCF.
“It was brought to the notice of the government that MCF had released the payment to the contractor even when an inquiry was going on in the matter,” the letter read. The Chief Engineer of the MCF had launched an inquiry after a complaint was lodged in the matter in July 2020. The probe was then handed over to the VB in 2021.
“Despite the inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the payments done earlier, the MCF released a payment of Rs 31 crore to the same contractor in August 2020, leading to the suspicion that scam was still going on,” Neeraj Sharma, NIT MLA, said.
Sharma, who had been pursuing the matter, added that he had written several letters to the state government for including the issue of payments made after the revelation of the scam. “No money has been recovered in the case till date. Moreover, a fire in the record room of the MCF after 12 days of making the Rs 31 crore payment indicates a bigger scam,” he said.
The VB is probing payments made for various development works, for which alleged enhanced fake bills were generated and passed, which took place between 2016 and 2020. The VB has questioned some of the officials who had been posted as commissioners of the civic body. Eight persons including two former chief engineers and a contractor have been arrested in the case.
