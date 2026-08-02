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Home / Haryana / MC holds ‘waste to wonder’ exhibition at Yamunanagar school

MC holds ‘waste to wonder’ exhibition at Yamunanagar school

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:54 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Students showcase projects made of waste materials during an exhibition at Holy Mother Public School in Yamunanagar.
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Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) organised a ‘waste to wonder’ exhibition at Holy Mother Public School in Kansapur village, falling under Ward Number 21 in Yamunanagar, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

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Organised under the direction of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, the exhibition aimed to raise awareness among the students about reuse, recycling of waste materials and environmental protection. At the exhibition, students created attractive models from waste and recyclable materials on topics such as environmental protection, rainwater harvesting and other social and scientific topics.

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Through their creativity and innovation, the students conveyed the message that using waste materials wisely could contribute significantly to environmental protection. During the programme, students and teachers pledged to promote cleanliness and environmental protection, emphasising the importance of resource conservation and recycling in daily life.

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Akash Kumar, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) specialist for the Swachh Bharat Mission and his team members encouraged students to segregate waste at the source, separate wet and dry waste, reduce single-use plastic and practise cleanliness. He also urged everyone to maintain a clean and green environment in their homes, schools and surroundings.

Mayor Suman Bahmani said that exhibitions like “waste to wonder” foster creative thinking and a sense of responsibility for the environment in children.

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Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad said the Swachh Bharat Mission’s objective was not limited to cleanliness, but also to promote the practice of scientific waste management and recycling.

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