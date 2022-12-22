MC initiates process to rope in RWAs, NGOs to maintain parks

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 21

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated the process of transferring the work of upkeep of about 180 parks to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs and park development societies. It has invited applications from associations and organisations willing to take charge of the maintenance of parks in the city, currently being maintained by

the KMC.

“We have invited applications for the maintenance of parks and green belts located in sectors and colonies that fall under the jurisdiction of the KMC. The registered RWAs, NGOs and park development societies can apply,” said Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, KMC.

The KMC will also pay these associations for carrying out the maintenance work as per the prescribed norms. “We will pay Rs 4 per sq metre per month, which includes labour component and cost of farmyard manure, pesticides, insecticides, etc. The organisations would have to maintain parks to the satisfaction of the official designated to monitor the work,” said the Commissioner.

He added that the maintenance agency would have to ensure that no encroachments are made upon parks. The ownership, control, possession and supervision of parks would remain with the KMC, but the maintenance agency would have the right to display its name on the board as approved by the concerned official, he added. Commissioner Tomar said the maintenance charges would be increased by 5 per cent every financial year.

It is learnt that the RWAs across the state had been asking for the handover of the maintenance work of parks to them for a long time. Considering their demands, the state government had framed the policy. “RWAs can maintain parks in a better way. This move of the state government is much appreciable,” said Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Sector 13.