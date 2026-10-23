MC installs new 10.25 ft tall statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Yamunanagar

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has installed a new statue of 10.25 ft height of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Yamunanagar district.

The height of the statue installed earlier by the agency was not as per the conditions stipulated in

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the tender.

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Due to the statue being small, the municipal councillors had raised the demand for its replacement at the House meeting. They also demanded action against the agency.

On the recommendations of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, the officers of the MCYJ stopped the payment of the agency and ordered it to install a new statue of the prescribed height. After which, now a statue of 10.25 ft height has been installed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Yamunanagar.

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According to information, the decision to renovate the chowk was made about two years ago. MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora laid the foundation stone for the renovation on January 9, 2025. Following this, the old statue was removed and a structure was constructed to install the new statue.

According to the conditions of the tender, the statue’s height was set at 10.25 ft, but the agency installed a statue that was 5 ft 11 inches tall. Following this, the municipal councillors demanded its replacement due to the reduced height.

Parsad suspended the agency’s payment and directed it to complete the statue as per the prescribed height. The agency has now completed the statue. The new statue will be inaugurated soon.

Parsad said there would be no compromise on quality in the municipal corporation’s development projects. “The agency was given the necessary instructions to ensure the statue’s height at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. It was maintained and a new statue has now been installed. The corporation strives to ensure that all development works in the city are completed according to established standards and with superior quality,” said Parsad.

Mayor Suman Bahamani said Shaheed Bhagat Singh is a symbol of the nation’s pride and self-respect. “It was our priority to have his statue installed in accordance with established standards. Now, the statue has been installed at the chowk, enhancing the chowk’s grandeur and strengthening the sense of respect for Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The municipal corporation is committed to ensuring quality and adherence to established standards in the city’s development projects,” said Suman Bahamani.