MC intensifies preparations to do away with waterlogging in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has intensified preparations to eliminate the problem of waterlogging in the MCYJ area before monsoon season.

Advertisement

Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, along with officials of the MCYJ inspected various areas of wards 1-7 of the MCYJ and reviewed the drainage system.

Advertisement

During the inspection, the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner gave clear instructions to officials of the MCYJ that all drains must be cleaned, repaired and made encroachment free before the start of the monsoon season, so that the public did not have to face any inconvenience.

Advertisement

They also directed the officials of engineering and sanitation branches of the MCYJ to immediately repair damaged and broken drains.

They also directed officials to remove silt, garbage and other obstructions from the drains to ensure smooth water flow.

Advertisement

According to information, the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner, along with Councillor Bhanu Pratap, Executive Engineer of the MCYJ Vikas Dhiman, Assistant Engineer Muneshwar Bhardwaj, Junior Engineer Gagan Sandhu, Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh, Sanitation Inspector Sachin Kamboj and other officers, first visited the Ramlila Bhawan area in Jagadhri.

They inspected several drains in the area and instructed the officials to carry out necessary remedial work.

The team also visited the areas falling close to Matka Chowk, Jagadhri bus stand, Ashok Vihar Colony and other vulnerable areas where waterlogging had previously been a problem during the monsoon season.

During the inspection, Mayor Suman Bahamani inquired about the causes of waterlogging and directed the officials concerned to take concrete steps to resolve the issue.

She said all areas in Jagadhri that faced waterlogging problems should be identified and work should be done on a priority basis.

“Broken and damaged drains should be repaired and made fully functional,” said Mayor Bahamani.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad directed the officials to work in coordination and cooperation with each other. He said completing the cleaning and repairing work of all drains before the monsoon season was the priority of the MCYJ.

The Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner further instructed the officials to get various works, including cleaning, repairing done of all drains. They also instructed that the encroachments be removed.