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Home / Haryana / MC issues notices to dairy owners in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

MC issues notices to dairy owners in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Tells dairies to relocate to designated complex within 15 days or these would be sealed

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:18 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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An official of the municipal corporation inspects an unauthorised dairy at a colony in Yamunanagar.
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The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has initiated strict action against unauthorised dairies, being operated illegally in residential areas of the twin cities of Yamunangar and Jagadhri.

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A team of the MCYJ inspected illegal dairies being operated in the Chandpur area of Ward16 and issued notices to the dairy operators.

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The team members warned that if the dairies were not removed from the residential area and relocated to the designated dairy complex within 15 days, action would be taken to seal the dairies concerned.

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This action was taken under the leadership of Chief Sanitation Inspector Vinod Beniwal on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

Sanitation Inspectors Govind Sharma, Sushil Sharma and other staff were also present on the spot.

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According to information, the team of the MCYJ inspected several places in the Chandpur area and took stock of the situation of illegally operated dairies.

During the inspection, it was found that many dairies were operating in the middle of residential areas, due to which the people living nearby were facing problems related to dirt, foul smell and sanitation.

CSI Vinod Beniwal issued strict instructions to the dairy operators on the spot.

He said they should comply with the municipal regulations and shift their dairies to the designated dairy complexes outside the residential areas as soon as possible.

“This action is being taken keeping in mind the city’s sanitation system and the convenience of the general public. Operating dairies in the residential areas not only spreads filth but also increases the risk of clogged drains, mosquito breeding, and the spread of infections. For this reason, the corporation is constantly monitoring such illegal operations,” said CSI Vinod Beniwal.

He said the authorities of the MCYJ warned that if the dairies were not shifted on their own within the stipulated time period of 15 days, the municipal corporation team would reach the spot and seal the dairies.

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