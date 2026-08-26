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Home / Haryana / MC launches anti-encroachment drive along Drain No. 1 in Panipat

MC launches anti-encroachment drive along Drain No. 1 in Panipat

About 35 illegal structures removed within one-km stretch; drive to continue till Sept 26

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 07:34 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Encroachment drive in Panipat on Wednesday
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To make the city clean and encroachment-free, streamline the drainage system and provide relief to citizens from waterlogging during the rainy season, the Panipat Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched a massive anti-encroachment drive along Drain No. 1, from Angel Mall to Kataria Land.

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With the beginning of the anti-encroachment drive, the way for the construction of the bypass has also been cleared.

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During the drive, illegal encroachments and permanent structures built on government land along the drain were removed with the help of two JCB machines. Approximately 35 illegal structures within a one-km stretch were removed during the drive.

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The action was initiated in the presence of Duty Magistrate and XEN Gopal Kalawat, while officials from the revenue wing of the MC were also present to identify encroachments on government land.

A large police force was deployed to avert any law-and-order situation. However, some people tried to oppose the MC’s action, but the situation remained under control due to the presence of the police force.

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According to MC officials, illegal encroachments around Drain No. 1 were obstructing its cleaning and maintenance. As a result, during the rainy season, there is a possibility of disruption in drainage and waterlogging in the surrounding areas.

The MC had already served notices to 237 encroachers, asking them to remove the encroachments themselves. Despite this, the encroachments were not removed.

Dr Pankaj Rao said there was a plan to construct a bypass along Drain No. 1. The road, approximately five km long, would connect to the GT Road. It was necessary to free the government land from encroachments for the development of the road and the area, he added.

He said removing encroachments around the drain would not only improve the drainage system but also help streamline road construction and traffic management in the future. This would also be an important step towards providing city residents relief from traffic jams, he added.

Rao appealed to illegal encroachers to remove all encroachments from government land themselves. The Commissioner made it clear that if the MC had to remove the encroachments with the help of JCBs and other resources, the concerned people could suffer greater losses than if they removed the encroachments themselves.

The Commissioner said the objective of the MC was not to cause unnecessary inconvenience to anyone but to free government land from encroachments.

The Commissioner further said the drive would continue for one month, from August 26 to September 26. MC teams would conduct surveys and inspections in the area, identify encroachments and take action to remove them, he added.

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