MC launches anti-encroachment drive in Sushant Lok

The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), on Friday launched a major anti-encroachment operation in Sushant Lok, removing temporary structures, illegally placed stalls, and roadside sheds that had overtaken footpaths and public spaces.

The drive was conducted by a street vending enforcement team in response to mounting complaints from residents about traffic bottlenecks and pedestrian inconvenience due to unauthorised encroachments.

Officials said the drive targeted illegal ‘rehri-patri’ vendors, makeshift tin kiosks and other unapproved setups that had narrowed roads and compromised public movement. Several such structures were dismantled, and goods were confiscated during the action.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body was committed to maintaining public spaces and ensuring safety. “Encroachment is not only illegal but also endangers public safety by obstructing traffic and forcing pedestrians onto roads. We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy, and strict action will continue against those violating public space norms,” he said.

He urged residents and vendors to cooperate with the initiative aimed at restoring urban order and ensuring safe commuting spaces. Civic officials confirmed that the cleared areas would be monitored and that reoccupation would invite legal action, including penalties and permanent seizure of goods.

The MCG plans to extend such drives to other encroachment-prone areas across Gurugram in the coming weeks as part of a sustained campaign to make the city’s roads and footpaths more organised and accessible.