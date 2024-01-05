MC launches three centres to provide services at doorstep

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 4

In an initiative to ensure that residents are provided with services at their doorsteps, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has launched three ‘Citizen Facilitation Centres’ (CFCs).

Mayor Madan Chauhan inaugurated two of these centres in Ward 9 and Ward 14 on Wednesday. The first CFC was inaugurated in Ward 21 on Tuesday.

The MC has decided to open such centres in all 22 wards falling under its jurisdiction.

“This initiative would ensure that the residents of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri and rural areas falling under the MC’s jurisdiction would no longer have to visit the MC office to get services. They will be provided with the services at these CFCs,” said Mayor Chauhan.

He said more such CFCs would be set up in other wards as well.

These centres would provide a number of services, including facilities related to corrections in property IDs, deposition of property tax, submission of marriage registration, birth and death certificates applications, etc.

Apart from this, residents will be able to lodge complaints related to faulty streetlights, insanitary conditions, damaged roads and other civic issues.

In the first phase, the MC would open CFCs in the thickly populated areas, located far from the Municipal Corporation offices.

