MC official suspended for negligence

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 1

A Junior Engineer (JE), posted in the electrical branch of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, was suspended for alleged negligence in performing his duty on Friday.

JE Pankaj Kamboj failed to give a satisfactory reply on the progress report of works undertaken by him at a review meeting of the engineering branch of the MCYJ held under the chairmanship of Mayor Madan Chauhan in the corporation office on Thursday.

The Mayor asked all JEs of the engineering branch to present ward-wise progress reports of works. He then instructed the JEs and other officers of the engineering branch to prepare estimates regarding the roads, streets and other construction works to be undertaken in the twin cities.

#Yamunanagar