MC officials booked for causing death due to negligence

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 9

Finally an FIR of death due to negligence has been registered against officials of the Gurugram MC at the Badshahpur police station after 17 days in the case of the death of a cab driver after falling into an open roadside sewer. The matter came to the fore on April 21 when a passerby spotted a body lying in the sewer near Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road. A police team reached the spot and with the help of JCB machines and fire brigade, pulled out the body from the 10-feet deep sewer after three hours.