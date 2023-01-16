MC officials told to repair streets in Yamunanagar colony

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 15

Madan Chauhan, Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, inspected Professor Colony in Yamunanagar, yesterday. He interacted with residents of the colony to know about the problems being faced by them. After interacting with them, he directed officials of the MCYJ to improve sanitation system, clean drains and repair damaged streets of the colony.

“I want that the residents of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri get good facilities. Therefore, I keep inspecting different colonies. I walk and meet the residents of the colonies to know about their problems,” said Chauhan. He said he took a round of the Professor Colony yesterday and the residents there told him about their problems. He added that some people complained of dirty streets, drains and damaged streets. The residents also demanded that open drains be covered with slabs. “During the visit/inspection, potholes were found on the roads at some places. At one place, the drain wall was found damaged. The drain was not covered with a slab,” said Chauhan. He told the residents of the colony that development works worth crores of rupees were being done in every ward by the MCYJ.