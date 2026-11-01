DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / MC organises training programme for sanitation workers in Yamunanagar

MC organises training programme for sanitation workers in Yamunanagar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Municipal Corporation organises a capacity-building programme for workers in Yamunanagar.
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), organised a capacity-building programme for workers engaged in door-to-door garbage collection at a petrol pump on Workshop Road in Yamunanagar on Friday.

Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, along with the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) team, briefed the workers on cleanliness, personal hygiene and safe work practices.

Advertisement

During the programme, SBM experts Akash Kumar and Gagan Beniwal made the employees aware of the proper and mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE), adherence to safety standards while working and the importance of waste segregation at source.

Advertisement

They directed the workers to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection from every household in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. They also asked them to encourage citizens to segregate wet and dry waste so that waste segregation at source could be effectively implemented.

Akash Kumar explained to the workers that maintaining personal hygiene and regularly using protective equipment were crucial during waste collection. “Using PPE kits can help workers avoid potential health risks while working,” he said.

Advertisement

He said the programme’s primary objective was to make the waste collection system more effective, improve employee efficiency and ensure workers’ safety.

“The corporation’s goal is to achieve 100 per cent waste collection and segregation through the cooperation of employees and citizens, making Yamunanagar-Jagadhri clean, healthy and garbage-free,” Akash Kumar said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts