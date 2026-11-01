MC organises training programme for sanitation workers in Yamunanagar

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), organised a capacity-building programme for workers engaged in door-to-door garbage collection at a petrol pump on Workshop Road in Yamunanagar on Friday.

Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, along with the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) team, briefed the workers on cleanliness, personal hygiene and safe work practices.

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During the programme, SBM experts Akash Kumar and Gagan Beniwal made the employees aware of the proper and mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE), adherence to safety standards while working and the importance of waste segregation at source.

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They directed the workers to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection from every household in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. They also asked them to encourage citizens to segregate wet and dry waste so that waste segregation at source could be effectively implemented.

Akash Kumar explained to the workers that maintaining personal hygiene and regularly using protective equipment were crucial during waste collection. “Using PPE kits can help workers avoid potential health risks while working,” he said.

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He said the programme’s primary objective was to make the waste collection system more effective, improve employee efficiency and ensure workers’ safety.

“The corporation’s goal is to achieve 100 per cent waste collection and segregation through the cooperation of employees and citizens, making Yamunanagar-Jagadhri clean, healthy and garbage-free,” Akash Kumar said.