MC poll: Saini meets Modi, says will form 'triple govt' in state

A day before the campaign for the March 2 municipal poll is set to end, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assuring him of the formation of a 'triple government'.

Taking to social media, Saini said he was called by Modi for a meeting in New Delhi. “I met the PM and assured him that Haryana will have a triple-engine government after the MC polls on the strength of development works,” he claimed.

He said the double-engine government comprising the Centre and the state was driving the state’s development at thrice the speed and Haryana would remain a leader in development. Representing the state's 2.8 crore citizens, the CM reassured the PM that the state would play a key role in realising the vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The BJP government's ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ initiative would go a long way in realising the dream of 'Viksit Bharat’, he stated.

Organisational matters were also reportedly discussed at the meetings Saini had with Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The organisation revamp of the party was ‘stalled’ with the announcement of the municipal elections in Haryana. Currently, the election to the district BJP chief are in progress. After the election of the district president, the election process for the state BJP chief would be completed.

Pradhan, as incharge of the BJP’s Assembly polls, was the key member of 'Team Amit Shah' that micro-managed the party’s win. “Important organisational matters were discussed at the CM's meeting with Pradhan, as the party wanted to complete its revamp after the MC poll results,” sources said.

'Cong will score zero in MC poll'

"The Congress will repeat its Delhi performance by scoring a zero in the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana. We are on the way to forming a 'triple-engine' government.” — Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister