MC polls: Cong pins hope on saffron party rift, BJP banks on Rao Inderjit

Following the completion of the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Rewari Municipal Council and Dharuhera Municipal Committee elections, Tuesday will is the last day for the withdrawal of nominations.

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ADC Rahul Modi, who is Returning Officer for Rewari Municipal Council election, stated that if any candidate wishes to withdraw his/her nomination papers, they can do so by 3 pm on April 28.

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“After that election symbols will be allotted,” he added.

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Meanwhile, the candidates trying their luck in the municipal elections have started making preparations to launch their poll campaigns.

A meeting of Congress workers was held at the residence of former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav to garner support for party candidate Neharika Chaudhary.

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The meeting outlined an election strategy for the five candidates fielded by the Congress. A number of Congress workers, including nearly 20 sitting councillors, were present.

Addressing the party workers, Capt Yadav said the Congress has always practiced politics of development and public service. He stated that no substantial development work had been done in Rewari under the BJP regime in the past 10-12 years.

“The BJP has imposed a candidate, who has not been accepted by the workers of the ruling party,” he remarked.

Yadav’s son and former Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Rao said the residents of Rewari city are grappling with lack of basic amenities as the BJP government has proven to be a complete failure.

“The entire city gets flooded during monsoons, while the residents face shortage of drinking water. Broken roads, ill-maintained parks and heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere, reflecting the negligence of the Municipal Council,” he added.

On the other hand, the BJP candidates are banking on Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who is region’s veteran leader. The BJP workers are also trying to convince the residents that only a ‘triple-engine’ regime can ensure effective development of the city, implying that it would be easier for a BJP-led council to get works done under the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre.