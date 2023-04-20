 MC rejects claims of over 75% Khori oustees for rehabilitation : The Tribune India

MC rejects claims of over 75% Khori oustees for rehabilitation

Flats alloted to 1,001 applicants, only 641 accept offer

MC rejects claims of over 75% Khori oustees for rehabilitation


Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 19

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, has rejected over 75 per cent of the applications of Khori village colony oustees for rehabilitation as they failed to meet the eligibility criteria. Of the total 5,154 applications, only 1,254 applicants were found eligible. Among these eligible applicants, flats were allotted to 1,001, but only 641 of them have accepted the offer so far. They were allotted EWS-category flats at Dabua Colony here.

The rehabilitation move had been taken up by the civic body in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court after the demolition of the colony in June 2021, during which around 9,500 houses which had come up on the forest land in the Surajkund area were razed.

“The MC is waiting for a response from the remaining 360 allottees.” said an official, adding that 245 more applicants found eligible in the second phase would soon be given allotment letters.

The official added that the allotment made to 360 applicants might get cancelled due to non-acceptance. A final notice might be given, but permission would also be sought from the court for the withdrawal of allotment.

“The wait cannot be indefinite as the available flats need to be given to others who are eligible,” said BS Dhillon, a senior MC official. Admitting that the majority of the applicants had been found ineligible as per the norms, he said the list of such applicants had been uploaded on the portal of the Urban Local Bodies and the MC.

As the eligibility criteria for the allotment includes the production of documents like a voter ID or family ID (Parivar Pehchan Patra), 3,900, of the total 5,154 applications, failed to meet the criteria.

The key reason behind the non-acceptance of the allotment is financial constraint as the allottee is required to pay a monthly instalment of Rs 1,950 for 20 years after a down payment of Rs 10,000. A majority of the applicants wanted accommodation for free or at a nominal charge, according to sources.

Around 1,750 EWS flats built by the MC have been lying vacant at the Dabua Colony. A little over 100 allottees have shifted to the colony so far.

Reason for non-acceptance

The key reason behind the non-acceptance of the allotment is financial constraint as the allottee is required to pay a monthly instalment of Rs 1,950 for 20 years after a down payment of Rs 10,000. A majority of the applicants want accommodation for free or at a nominal charge. Sources

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Nation

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

3
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

4
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

5
Diaspora

British Sikh woman jailed for daughter-in-law's 'honour killing' freed

6
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

7
Sports

IPL 2023: RCB pacer Mohd Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

8
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

9
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

10
Punjab

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after temperature touches 40 degrees

Don't Miss

View All
'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Top News

78 dead, hundreds injured in stampede during yemen charity function

78 dead, hundreds injured in stampede during Yemen charity function

K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25

K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25

Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...

2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case

2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case

There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...

SC junks order on Saibaba’s acquittal

SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal

‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’

1,160 bottles of cough syrup seized from Himachal unit sealed in 2019

1,160 bottles of cough syrup seized from Himachal unit sealed in 2019


Cities

View All

97% of wheat procured

97% of wheat procured

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Amritsar's artificial ‘lungs’ turn black in just 10 days

Canada-based NRI 'kidnapped', probe on

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137