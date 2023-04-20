MC rejects claims of over 75% Khori oustees for rehabilitation

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 19

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, has rejected over 75 per cent of the applications of Khori village colony oustees for rehabilitation as they failed to meet the eligibility criteria. Of the total 5,154 applications, only 1,254 applicants were found eligible. Among these eligible applicants, flats were allotted to 1,001, but only 641 of them have accepted the offer so far. They were allotted EWS-category flats at Dabua Colony here.

The rehabilitation move had been taken up by the civic body in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court after the demolition of the colony in June 2021, during which around 9,500 houses which had come up on the forest land in the Surajkund area were razed.

“The MC is waiting for a response from the remaining 360 allottees.” said an official, adding that 245 more applicants found eligible in the second phase would soon be given allotment letters.

The official added that the allotment made to 360 applicants might get cancelled due to non-acceptance. A final notice might be given, but permission would also be sought from the court for the withdrawal of allotment.

“The wait cannot be indefinite as the available flats need to be given to others who are eligible,” said BS Dhillon, a senior MC official. Admitting that the majority of the applicants had been found ineligible as per the norms, he said the list of such applicants had been uploaded on the portal of the Urban Local Bodies and the MC.

As the eligibility criteria for the allotment includes the production of documents like a voter ID or family ID (Parivar Pehchan Patra), 3,900, of the total 5,154 applications, failed to meet the criteria.

The key reason behind the non-acceptance of the allotment is financial constraint as the allottee is required to pay a monthly instalment of Rs 1,950 for 20 years after a down payment of Rs 10,000. A majority of the applicants wanted accommodation for free or at a nominal charge, according to sources.

Around 1,750 EWS flats built by the MC have been lying vacant at the Dabua Colony. A little over 100 allottees have shifted to the colony so far.

