MC releases tenders for waste disposal

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 1

The Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, has invited tenders worth over Rs 20 crore for collection, processing and disposal of the city’s waste. The city churns out over 900 tonnes of garbage daily.

Present contract yet to end formally While the six-year-old contract with the company is yet to come to an end formally, the civic body has issued four new tenders worth Rs 20.96 crore to set up local processing plants for the disposal of waste. MC Official

The move comes in the wake of problems being faced in the matters of collection and disposal of civic waste in the city over the past few years due to shoddy work on part of the agency that was outsourced to do the job in 2017, said sources in the MC.

The civic body has been drawing criticism for dumping of garbage in the open and its improper disposal. “While the six-year-old contract with the company is yet to come to an end formally, the civic body has issued four new tenders worth about Rs 20.96 crore to set up local processing plants for disposal of the waste,” said an official on the condition of anonymity. The new contractors will be involved in the work of door to door collection and shifting it to the transfer stations and the processing stations proposed to be set up near some of the villages in the district, it is reported.

While the Urban Local Bodies Department had entered into a contract with a private company to do the job for Faridabad and Gurugram, both civic bodies have now moved to award fresh contracts to ensure processing of the wet waste locally and its disposal in a way that prevents dumping at the traditional site of Bandhwari village, said a source.

Both civic bodies are now in a bind to adhere to the directions of the NGT, which had banned dumping or disposal of untreated waste at Bandhwari as the spot has already been overfilled and faced with acute polluting conditions.

As the tenders are expected to be opened on January 14, the civic authorities are likely to present their strategy of disposal of waste before the NGT on January 9, the next date of hearing in this connection. A meeting of the civic body officials is also slated to be held on Tuesday over the matter, it is claimed.

“The civic body is working on alternate measures, including new contracts for the collection, processing and disposal of the waste,” says Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, MCF.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad