MC removes 100 houses on forest land

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 9

Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, (MCF) today removed around 100 houses located on forest land in the vicinity of Badkhal village in the district.

“The demolition is part of the drive launched by the civic body to remove unauthorised constructions on the land falling under the PLPA Act,” said Ombir Singh, Superintending Engineer, MCF.

Claiming that the action comes in the wake of a Supreme Court order, he said several hundred constructions — mainly in the form of residential houses — have been found in a survey carried out by the MCF recently.

Surender Hooda, SDO, MCF, said about 400 constructions have been razed this month. The civic body would continue its drive till all encroachments are removed. He said 10 acres were reclaimed following the demolition today.

The majority of structures demolished today are ‘pucca’ houses that had come up in the past two decades, according to sources.

Describing the demolition as wrong and unjustified, Mohammed Ishaq, a local resident, said it has rendered many families, which had been living here for the past 20 years, homeless.

Claiming that the majority of the residents had electricity connections provided by the DHBVN, he said that the government should take action against the officials who allowed construction.