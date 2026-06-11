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Home / Haryana / Municipal corporation removes encroachments, clears blocked drain in Haryana's Jagadhri

Municipal corporation removes encroachments, clears blocked drain in Haryana's Jagadhri

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:42 PM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad inspect the cleaning of a drain in Jagadhri.
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In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has intensified its efforts to keep the twin cities free from the problem of waterlogging.

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Following the directions of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, a joint team of engineering and sanitation branches of the MCYJ reopened a blocked main drain near Jagadhri bus stand. The drain was blocked due to illegal encroachments.

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Using earth-moving machines, the MC team cleared encroachments over a 500m stretch. After that, it removed garbage, silt and mud that had accumulated in the drain over the years.

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Meanwhile, Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad are carrying out surprise inspections of drain-cleaning work in the twin cities.

According to information, the blockage caused waterlogging in the bus stand and surrounding areas during the rainy season. Thousands of residents of Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk, Valmiki Basti and Ashok Vihar Colony will get relief as the drain has been unclogged.

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The Mayor and MC Commissioner inspected major drains near Prakash Chowk, Gauri Shankar Temple, Saint Thomas School, Ashok Vihar, Sector 17, Swami Vivekananda School and Gymkhana Club on Wednesday.

During the inspection, encroachments were found on the drains near Ashok Vihar and the Jagadhri bus stand. Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad issued on-the-spot directions to the officials concerned to remove the encroachments and clear the drains immediately.

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